Police in Charles County Arrest Man for Armed Robbery in Waldorf

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery case.

On February 22, 2024, a male and a female entered the Home Depot on Jefferson Place in Waldorf. They picked up several items and approached a cashier. The female paid for her items; however, the male concealed merchandise and left the store without paying. He was approached by a loss prevention officer at which time the male displayed a handgun.

The suspect fled in a car with the female.

Through investigation, the male suspect was identified as DeShawn Grant, age 35, of no fixed address.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Grant was located. A search warrant was served at the location where Grant was staying, and detectives recovered evidence.

Grant was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

Grant is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detective Beach is investigating.