Police in Charles County Arrest Man for Armed Robbery in Waldorf

May 17, 2024
DeShawn Grant, age 35, of no fixed address

DeShawn Grant, age 35, of no fixed address

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery case.

On February 22, 2024, a male and a female entered the Home Depot on Jefferson Place in Waldorf. They picked up several items and approached a cashier. The female paid for her items; however, the male concealed merchandise and left the store without paying. He was approached by a loss prevention officer at which time the male displayed a handgun.

The suspect fled in a car with the female.

Through investigation, the male suspect was identified as DeShawn Grant, age 35, of no fixed address.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Grant was located. A search warrant was served at the location where Grant was staying, and detectives recovered evidence.

Grant was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

Grant is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detective Beach is investigating.

This entry was posted on May 17, 2024 at 2:50 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Top, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.