No Injuries Reported After Large House Fire in Waldorf

On Friday, May 17, 2024, at approximately 2:36 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 3100 block of Heartleaf Lane in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single family residence with fire showing from the roof.

While operating, a mayday was declared, but thankfully the mayday was quickly cleared and units resumed operating inside the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 45 minutes.

No known injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate.

Updates will be provided when they become available

All photos courtesy of D. Coates of Waldorf VFD Westlake Station 12

