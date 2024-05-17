Police Investigating House and Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Waldorf – Huntington Apartments

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 3 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the area but did not locate any victims; however, they did locate shell casings between two apartment buildings.

Further, officers found a vehicle had been struck and a house on Alehouse Court was damaged.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Halterman at 301-609-3282 ext. 0732. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.