Lackey High School Student Charged with Destruction of Property, Possession of Concealed Deadly Weapon on School Property

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 6800 block of Arbor Lane in Bryans Road for the report of a vandalism in which a suspect slashed the tires of a vehicle and threw eggs on the house and car.

Through further investigation, officers identified the suspect as a student at Henry E. Lackey High School.

The school resource officer and school administrators were notified and located the student. A knife was recovered from their backpack. The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with destruction of property and possession of a deadly weapon on school property.

The student was released to a guardian.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Bagwell at 301-609-3282 ext. 0680. The investigation is ongoing