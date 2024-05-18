Public Invited to Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization Council Meeting

The Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO), the board that administers the transportation planning process in designated areas of Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties, will hold a council meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. in the Waterfront Lounge at the Calvert Marine Museum, located at 14150 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, MD.

This meeting is open to public attendance; residents may also participate virtually via Zoom:

Meeting ID: 430 427 6617

Call-in number is (301) 715-8592

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4304276617?omn=88681279280

The C-SMMPO Council meeting will include discussion and action on the Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) FY 2025. The UPWP establishes transportation planning activities to be completed with federal, state, and local resources during the next fiscal year. Community members are encouraged to view the update of the UPWP online at: www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com/DocumentCenter/View/536

Questions may be directed to Karly Maltby, Calvert–St. Mary’s MPO Administrator, with St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Land Use & Growth Management at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1507 and comments regarding the UPWP should be sent via email to: [email protected]. If you need special accommodations, please notify the C-SMMPO at least 72 hours prior to the date of the scheduled meeting so that necessary arrangements can be made to facilitate participation.

About the Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization: The Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is the designated policy board that administers the metropolitan transportation planning process, in partnership with federal and state transportation officials. Each year the C-SMMPO must update the UPWP. St. Mary’s County Government is collaborating with Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Calvert County to finalize updates to this plan during May 2024. Learn more about the C-SMMPO at: www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com