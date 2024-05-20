Police Seeking Whereabouts of Suspect Who Violated Bond Conditions

Charles County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Mack Lee Cleckley, age 40, of no fixed address. Cleckley has an active warrant for revocation of bond due to violating the conditions under which he was released.

The facts of the case are as follows: In August 2023, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section presented a drug distribution case to a Charles County Grand Jury which charged Cleckley with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drug distribution equipment, and other related charges.

A warrant was issued for Cleckley’s arrest. Cleckley was located in April 2024 in Prince George’s County by members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force. Cleckley was transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

On May 2, a judge ordered Cleckley could be released on electronic monitoring. On May 3, detectives learned Cleckley cut off the electronic monitoring device.

On May 7, a judge issued a bench warrant for Cleckley’s arrest.

Cleckley has no fixed address but has ties to Baltimore and Prince George’s County. He is 5’6”, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has tattoos on both arms. If seen, do not approach Cleckley; he has previous firearms charges and has assaulted officers during previous arrests.

Tipsters are asked to contact 9-1-1. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to Cleckley’s arrest.