Officers Seize Suspected Fentanyl, PCP and Replica Handgun at Charles County Hotel

On May 17, 2024, at approximately 5:25 a.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department responded to the 6700 block of Crain Highway to conduct a welfare check.

As an individual answered the door, officers immediately noticed a suspected controlled dangerous substance and attempted to detain the individual.

A struggle ensued and the individual fled after striking an officer. The suspect fled on foot through the hotel and a second struggle ensued. The suspect was eventually placed under arrest.

Officers seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, phencyclidine (PCP), a replica Glock handgun, and other items.

The suspect was transported to UMCRMC for medical clearance and then to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charging.

Charles Edward Adam, 35-years old, is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a no bond status.

CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC

CDS: POS W/I DIST: PCP/LSD/HAL

CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

CDS:DIST PARAPHERNALIA

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

DANGEROUS WEAPON-CONCEAL

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING

FAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL

DISORDERLY CONDUCT