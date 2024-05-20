St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – May 14th 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations in recognition of National Drug Court Month, Stroke Awareness Month, Lyme Disease Awareness Month, Older Americans Month, and Historic Preservation Month.

The CSMC and Department of Land Use & Growth Management then presented the annual Historic Preservation Awards. The Historic Preservation Commission invites all residents to attend their upcoming lecture on “Early Southern Maryland Tobacco Barns” taking place on May 30, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the letter of intent to the Maryland Higher Education Commission for funding to renovate Building A on the College of Southern Maryland Leonardtown campus.

Approved the update to the American Rescue Act grant plan.

Heard an update on the County’s financial health and update on the Committed Fund Balance from First Tryon Advisors; and approved the recommended change to the Committed Fund Balance and calculation of County Reserves.

The Commissioners then wrapped the meeting with Commissioner Time.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 9 a.m. beginning offsite with the Joint Meeting of CSMC and the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 23121 Camden Way in California, MD. The CSMC will reconvene at 11 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room (1st floor, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown) for remaining business. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on Channel 95 or on-demand via www.YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov. Visit stmaryscountymd.gov for more information.