Three Suspects in Stolen Vehicle Cause High Speed Crash in Charlotte Hall That Injures Two

On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported their stolen vehicle, a white Acura MDX was currently travelling Northbound in the area of Three Notch Road and Airport View Road.

Police located the vehicle in the area of Three Notch Road and New Market Turner Road and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed before crashing less than 5 minutes later in the area of Three Notch Road and Traveled Lane.

Police advised three vehicles were involved with one trapped, one overturned, one on fire with one woman reportedly suffering significant bleeding.

Fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s and Charles County were dispatched at approximately 2:50 p.m., with Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 being placed on standby.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm three vehicles involved with one subject trapped and a second vehicle overturned with no active fire.

EMS evaluated 3 suspects from the stolen vehicle and 3 patients. Four subjects signed care refusal forms.

One patient was transported to an area hospital and the second patient was flown to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating. The vehicle was confirmed stolen through St. Mary’s County on Sunday night or Monday morning after the Elizabeth Hills neighborhood in California suffered multiple vehicle break ins and thefts from vehicles.

