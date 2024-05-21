UPDATE: PG County Man Released on Recognizance After High Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle

UPDATE 5/21/2024: Judge Karen Christy Holt released Cordell Marquis Green on his own recognizance on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024.

Cordell Marquis Green age 22 of Laurel, MD was charged with THEFT: $25,000 TO UND $100,000, MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING and RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

The two juveniles were transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

According to court documents, all three suspects denied driving the vehicle. Officers reported speeds of over 110 mph prior to the crash occurring.



On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a motor vehicle was stolen from a Great Mills residence.

At approximately 2:47 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) attempted to initiate a traffic stop for the stolen vehicle at the Three Notch Road and Mechanicsville Road intersection in Mechanicsville.

The vehicle operator refused to stop and continued traveling north on Three Notch Road to elude police. The stolen motor vehicle caused a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road near Golden Beach Road.

The motor vehicle collision involved the stolen vehicle and four additional vehicles. Three suspects, aged 15, 16, and 22, were transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Additionally, occupants of the other involved vehicles were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle and motor vehicle collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it is asked to contact Deputy First Class Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8161, or [email protected].

