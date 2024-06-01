Second Virginia Man Arrested for Murder of Waldorf Man at PG County Car Meet

UPDATE 6/2/2024: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at a recent car meet.

The suspect is 21-year-old Caimon Harrell of Woodbridge, Virginia. He’s charged with the murder of 26-year-old John Phipps of Waldorf.

Information provided by the community to both investigators and Prince George’s County Crime Solvers have been instrumental in this investigation.

On May 19, 2024, at approximately 1:45 am, officers responded to a shopping center parking lot in the 6400 block of Marlboro Pike. The victim was located inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased a short time later. A second man was also shot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

On May 30th, 2024, officers with the Prince William County Police Department took Harrell into custody at his home. Harrell is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree attempted murder and related charges. He remains in custody in Prince William County pending extradition to Prince George’s County.



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at a car meet early Sunday morning. The suspect is 22-year-old Raheem Adams of Stafford, Virginia.

Adams is charged with the murder of 26-year-old John Phipps of Waldorf. Information provided by the community to both investigators and Prince George’s County Crime Solvers were instrumental in this investigation.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located Adams’ whereabouts. This morning, deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody at his home.

Adams is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree attempted murder and related charges. He is in custody in Virginia pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a car meet early Sunday morning. The victim is 26-year-old John Phipps of Waldorf. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On May 19, 2024, at approximately 1:45 am, officers responded to a shopping center parking lot in the 6400 block of Marlboro Pike.

The victim was located inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital. A second adult male was also shot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.



Investigators are working to identify to identify the suspect(s) and the motive.

“These car meets are a true concern to law enforcement both in our region and across the country. When the department is made aware of specific, credible intelligence, the agency plans accordingly and allocates resources to either prevent or disperse the gathering.

In addition, follow-up investigations are conducted and those who break any laws are charged accordingly. As is evident in this case, these gatherings can turn violent. We don’t want to see anyone injured or killed. The PGPD has worked with lawmakers to strengthen the laws and penalties surrounding these car meets and will continue to do so,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0028680.

