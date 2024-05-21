Two Men Arrested After Shooting MPD Captain and Leading Police on Chase

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged two men with firearms offenses following their arrest in Landover on Monday. The suspects are 21-year-old Rasheed Thorne of no fixed address and 21-year-old William Walker IV of no fixed address.

On May 20, 2024, at approximately 12:40 pm, the Metropolitan Police Department notified the PGPD that its officers were involved in an active pursuit of shooting suspects who were wanted in connection to shooting an 18-year-veteran MPD captain while he was in his personal vehicle.

The officer was able to provide the plate and description of the vehicle where a police helicopter tracked the car and pursued it into Maryland before the crash occurred in Prince George’s County.

The suspects crashed their car in the area of Kent Town Place and Route 202 in Landover. Officers arrested them at the crash scene. A gun was recovered nearby.

The PGPD charged both suspects with two firearms offenses. They are in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a PGPD detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0028987.

Questions about the shooting in Washington, DC, should be directed to the Metropolitan Police Department.

