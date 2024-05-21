VIDEO: Police Seeking Suspect Wanted for Drive-by Shooting in White Plains, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Highgrove Drive in White Plains for the report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they did not locate anyone with gunshot wounds; however, it was discovered several shots were fired and one of the rounds struck a house with adults and young children were inside.

Further, the shooting may have stemmed from an argument that occurred minutes before outside in the neighborhood.

Officers are working on leads and ask anyone with information to call Cpl. Rash at 301-609-3282 ext. 0598. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.