Congratulations to the 2024-25 Maryland Local Teachers of the Year!

Today, the Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education held a special recognition ceremony for the 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building.

Each of the state’s 24 school systems selects a Teacher of the Year who exemplifies outstanding work as an educator.

“So many Marylanders owe their success to the educator who first believed in them. Today, we honor a class of extraordinary teachers who are helping all of our students see farther and reach higher,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “I thank these twenty-four Marylanders for raising their hands to serve. And I want them to know that they have a full partner in the State House. Together, we will ensure that every Maryland child receives a world-class education.”



The Teacher of the Year honorees represent outstanding commitment to education, equity and community leadership. Over the next year, they will work together to address critical policy issues.

“These teacher-leaders in our classrooms have consistently demonstrated their incredible skill and love of teaching and learning by helping our students achieve success while in our schools and long after,” said State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford. “I am elated to extend congratulations and sincere admiration on behalf of each member of the State Board to the 2024-2025 Maryland Teachers of the Year. It is an honor to recognize their service to our state and to our children.”

The honorees comprise a diverse array of educators, spanning grade levels from pre-kindergarten through high school across subject areas, encompassing language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, engineering, computer science and visual arts.

“Our Teacher of the Year honorees embody the dedication, creativity and passion that define outstanding teaching,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “They create the magic that happens daily in the classroom. We are proud to have them represent the remarkable educators across the state, and we are grateful for their work in raising the bar for Maryland schools and accelerating student achievement.”

This fall, one honoree will be selected as Maryland Teacher of the Year and go on to compete for National Teacher of the Year.

The Maryland Teacher of the Year Program acknowledges, advocates for, and commemorates outstanding achievements within the teaching field. This initiative serves to highlight the indispensable role of classroom educators, who play a vital part in the nurturing and development of Maryland’s youth.



2024-2025 Teachers of the Year

Allegany County Public Schools — David Buskirk, Beall Elementary School

Anne Arundel County Public Schools — Elizabeth Heist, Lake Shore Elementary School

Baltimore City Public Schools — Kat Locke-Jones, Hampstead Hill Academy

Baltimore County Public Schools — Stephanie Gerhold, Woodlawn Middle School

Calvert County Public Schools — Meagan Jeffries, Sunderland Elementary School

Caroline County Public Schools — Danielle Dennis, Colonel Richardson High School

Carroll County Public Schools — Brian Thompson, Westminster Elementary School

Cecil County Public Schools — Brittany Rigdon, Cecil County School of Technology, Landscaping & Horticulture Production

Charles County Public Schools — Joshua Clark, Henry E. Lackey High School

Dorchester County Public Schools — Katelyn Robinson, Maple Elementary School

Frederick County Public Schools — Ivette Vichot-Taboas, Urbana Elementary School

Garrett County Public Schools — Kaitlyn Bolyard, Yough Glades Elementary School

Harford County Public Schools — Erica Richardson, Joppatowne High School

Howard County Public School System — Jessica Nichols, River Hill High School

Kent County Public Schools —Kaitlyn Wright, Kent County Middle School

Montgomery County Public Schools — Melissa Porter Parks, Gaithersburg High School

Prince George’s County Public Schools — Kathy Russell, Rose Valley Elementary School

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools — Megan Borga, Kennard Elementary School

St. Mary’s County Public Schools — Lauren Runkles, Great Mills High School

Somerset County Public Schools — Zachary Bartemy, Somerset County Technical High School

Talbot County Public Schools — Jeremy Hillyard, Easton High School

Washington County Public Schools — Brittany Collins, Springfield Middle School

Wicomico County Public Schools — Debbie Reynolds, Wicomico Middle School

Worcester County Public Schools — Gabrielle Remington, Stephen Decatur Middle School