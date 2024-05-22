Deputies Make Arrest Following Lexington Park Hit and Run

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road.

Several witnesses reported the operator of one vehicle had fled the scene of the accident on foot.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a head-on collision involving two vehicles. The operator of the at-fault vehicle was confirmed to have left the scene.

Witnesses provided information to the deputies, who then, through a subsequent search, located and identified Patrick Shawn Daly Jr., 35, of Lexington Park, as the driver who fled.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Daly was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. He has been charged with Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident with Injuries and other related offenses

