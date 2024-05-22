Maryland Motor Vehicle Registration Rates Increase on July 1, 2024

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) today announced adjusted vehicle registration rates for Fiscal Year 2025 renewals. The new rates are a result of legislation passed earlier this year – the Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2024 – which supports a balanced approach to maintaining the state’s budget and transportation infrastructure.

“As directed by state law, the MVA is required to adjust vehicle registration fees that will help provide critical revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund, which ensures all of the state’s infrastructure is in a state of good repair,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “In order to make these new fees as affordable as possible, the MVA is now offering customers the convenient option to choose either a one or two-year registration at time of their renewal.”

The new base rate for registration fees, which have not changed since 2004, is based on vehicle class and weight. The current and adjusted fees are available on the MVA website here, and remain comparable with similar fees assessed by motor vehicle agencies across the nation.

The vehicle fee also includes a health care service surcharge that benefits Marylanders by supporting the Maryland Emergency Medical System Operations Fund (MEMSOF) and the Maryland Trauma Physician Services Fund (MTPSF). The MEMSOF was established to fund the operations of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, which coordinates Emergency Medical Services for Maryland; the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, ensuring the continued availability of Maryland State Police helicopters to provide medevac services for seriously ill and injured people in all parts of the state; and the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute’s education and training programs that prepare the next generation of emergency medical technicians and firefighters. The MTPSF subsidizes documented costs incurred for certain purposes by trauma physicians, trauma health care clinicians and trauma centers.

Individuals with vehicle registrations that expire on or after July 1, 2024 will pay the adjusted rates. Customers that are currently eligible for renewal or have vehicle registrations that expire through the end of June 2024 will continue to pay current vehicle registration rates. Customers are encouraged to sign up for a myMVA account to view their new registration fee and conveniently renew their vehicle registration online.

In addition to viewing their vehicle registration status, myMVA provides customers with real time access to MVA correspondence, vehicle emissions inspection program deadlines and other services. Customers will also receive email reminders about upcoming renewals and follow up notices if MVA records show that licenses or registrations have not been renewed.



The pricing brlow applies to new vehicle registrations as of July 1, 2024 and existing registrations expiring in and after July 2024. ​ one (1) year at time of titling or at the time registration is renewed. The following fees include the yearly $40.00 ​ In the classes identified below, vehicles will be registered forat time of titling or at the time registration is renewed. The following fees include the yearly $40.00 ​ surcharge​ for the EMS system, except where noted otherwise. CLASS DESCRIPTION PRICES AS OF

JULY 1, 2024 A Passenge​r Cars

(shipping weight u​​p to 3,500 lbs.)​ $110.50 A Passenger Cars

(shipping weight greater than 3,500 lbs.

but less than or equal to 3,700 lbs.) $120.50 ​A ​Passenger Cars (shipping weight over 3,700 lbs.) ​$161.50 B Passenger Vehicle Operated for Hire $210.00 C Funeral Vehicles and Ambulances $160.00 D Motorcycles​ $95.00 L Historic Vehicles $45.50* ​M ​Multi Purpose Vehicle

(Shipping weight up to 3,500 lbs.)

​ ​$110.50 ​M ​Multi Purpose Vehicle

(shipping weight greater than 3,500 lbs.

but less than or equal to 3,700 lbs.) ​$120.50 ​M ​Multi Purpose Vehicle

(shipping weight over 3,700 lbs.) ​$161.50 N Street Rod Vehicles $45.00* ​Q ​Limousine ​$245.00 R Low Speed Vehicles $75.00 * Registration fee does not require a surcharge. Please note: Chesapeake Bay and Agricultural Plates require an additional $10.00 per year renewal fee ($20.00 for 2-year renewal). The additional fee benefits the Chesapeake Bay Trust or the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation. (If upgrading to a Bay or Agricultural plate from any other Maryland plate, you will need to pay the $20 upgrade fee and an additional $20 substitution fee. Personalization will cost an additional $50 per year.)​ Trucks E Trucks (3,500 lbs or less GVW) $123.75 E Trucks (3,501 – 5,000 lbs GVW) $133.75 ​E ​Trucks (5,001 – 9,999 lbs GVW​) ​$148.75 ​E ​Construction Vehicle (below 10,000 lbs GVW) ​$123.75 ​ ​ Trailers ​ G Trailer (3,000 lbs. or less) $45.50* G Trailer (3,001 – 5,000 lbs.) $71.00* G Trailer (5,001 – 10,000 lbs.) $100.00* G Trailer (10,001 – 20,000 lbs.)​ $144.00* G Freight trailer or semi-trailer $58.25* ​ Farm trailers or Farm semi-trailers GF Trailer 3,000 lbs. or less $12.75* GF Trailer 3,001 – 5,000 lbs. $25.50* GF Trailer 5,001 – 10,000 lbs. $40.00* GF Trailer 10,001 – 20,000​ lbs. $62.00* *Registration fee does not require a surcharge. Class E Trucks (GVW or GCW in lbs. – Fee is shown per 1,000 lbs. A registration increase of $45.00 and an additional $40.00 surcharge per year for the EMS system will be added.) E 10,000 – 18,000 lbs. $9.00 E 18,001 – 26,000 lbs. $11.75 E 26,001 – 40,000 lbs. $12.75 E 40,001 – 60,000 lbs. $14.75 E 60,001 – 80,000 lbs. $16.00 ​ ​​Class EPD Dump Trucks and Class F Truck Tractors (GVW or GCW in lbs. – Fee is shown per 1,000 lbs. A registration increase of $20.00 and an additional $40.00 surcharge per year for the EMS system will be added.) EPD 40,000 – 70,000 lbs. $26.25 F minimum 40,000 – 60,000 lbs. $21.00 F minimum 60,001 – 80,000 lbs. $22.50 ​​​ ​Class EFT Farm Trucks and Class FF Farm Tractors (GVW or GCW in lbs. – Fee is shown per 1,000 lbs. An additional $40.00 surcharge per year for the EMS system will be added.) ​EFT ​minimum 10,000 – 40​,000 lbs.​ ​$5.00 ​ ​ ​ ​EFT ​40,001 – 65,000 lbs. ​$5.25 FF minimum 40,000 – 80,000 lbs. $5.25 Class T Tow Trucks/Rollbacks (GVW or GCW in lbs. – The following fees include the yearly $40.00 surcharge for the EMS system.) T Tow Trucks/Rollbacks under 26,000 lbs. $245.00 T Tow Trucks/Rollbacks over 26,000 lbs. $610.00 Class TE Tow Trucks/Rollbacks (GVW or GCW in lbs. – Can be used for hauling or towing. Please note the registration increase and surcharges added by weight class below.) TE Tow Trucks/Rollbacks Up to 18,000 lbs. $245.00 (includes $40.00 surcharge) TE Tow Trucks/Rollbacks 18,001 – 26,000 lbs. $11.75 per 1,000 lbs. (add $45.00 increase and $40.00 surcharge) TE Tow Trucks/Rollbacks 26,001 – 40,000 lbs. $610.00 (includes $40.00 surcharge) TE Tow Trucks/Rollbacks 40,001 – 60,000 lbs. $14.75 per 1,000 lbs. (add $45.00 increase and $40.00 surcharge) TE Tow Trucks/Rollbacks 60,001 – 80,000 lbs. $16.00 per 1,000 lbs. (add $45.00 increase and $40.00 surcharge) Class H School Bus (The following fees include the yearly $40.00 surcharge for the EMS system.) H ​School Vehicle (including Head Start) ​$111.00 ​​ ​ ​ ​H ​School Bus Charter ​$210.00 ​​ ​Class J Van Pool and Class P Passenger Bus (The following fees include the yearly $40.00 surcharge for the EMS system.) J Van Pool $136.50 P Passenger Bus, Charter, or For Hire

(seating capacity 20 or less) $335.00 P Passenger Bus, Charter, or For Hire

(seating capacity 21 – 35) $585.00 P Passenger Bus, Charter, or For Hire

(seating capacity 36 or more) $935.00 Class K Farm Area Vehicle (There is no applicable surcharge.) K Farm Area Vehicle $2.50 ​ Surcharge To ensure stable funding for Maryland’s​ world renowned Emergency Medical Services (EMS) System, including med-evac helicopters, ambulances, fire equipment, rescue squads, and trauma units a “surcharge” of $40.00 per year will be collected with the registration fee where applicable.

​​​​​​