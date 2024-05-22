Robert James “Bobby” Bicknell, Jr., 67, of Lexington Park, MD peacefully left his earthly body, while surrounded by loves ones, on May 15, 2024. He was the eldest child of the late Robert James Bicknell, Sr. and Bertie “Jane” Jackson Bicknell of Callaway, MD.

Bobby was born May 19, 1956 in Riverdale, MD and spent his youth in Greenbelt. As a boy he enjoyed the cub scouts, and playing baseball and football. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Orioles. He attended Parkdale High School in Greenbelt, MD. After high school he was employed by Orndorff & Spaid, Inc. as a hot tar roofer. After relocating to St. Mary’s County he worked for Food Lion In 1992, he moved to St. Mary’s County, but continued his employment with Orndorff & Spaid. In September 2020 he suffered a traumatic stroke which left him unable to care for himself.

In addition to his mother, Jane, Bobby is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Moore (Buddy) of Rockville, TN, grandchildren: Skylar Adam and Andrew Adam; great-granddaughter, Kimber Adams. He is also survived by his nephews, Joseph Mascio (Lucia), Thomas Mascio (Kristen); his niece, Kelli Powell (Allan); great nephews: Nico and Mika Mascio; great-nieces: Ava Mascio, Kailyn and Khloe Powell; his aunts, Nancy McKay (George) and Katherine Hoyt (Terry); and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob, and his sister, Sandra Jane Guin and his infant brother, Joseph A. Bicknell.

Family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2024 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.