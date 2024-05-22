Paul David Summers, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Morningside House of St. Charles in Waldorf, MD. He was born in Peoria, Illinois, April 4, 1946, son of Dempsie Summers and Lucille Rexrode Summers.

After graduating from Chillicothe High School in 1964 he went on to attend Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree graduating in 1968.

Upon graduating from college Paul moved to Maryland where he began his 36 year career at State Farm Insurance as a Claims Superintendent. He retired from State Farm in 2004. After retirement Paul worked as a Delivery Driver at DM Group in Prince Frederick for 15 years.

Paul and Joyce met in 1967 at JCPenney in Bloomington, IL where they both worked. They were married on December 6, 1969 at St John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL.

Paul enjoyed watching sporting events attending Baseball, Football and Pro Golf events. He also was a regular at his granddaughter Jordan’s sporting events.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife Joyce and going to Ft Myers, Florida to attend Baseball Spring Training games and visiting his sister Lois and brother-in-law David.

He is survived by his wife Joyce (Myers) Summers, daughter Sandra (Chris) Middleton, granddaughter Jordan Middleton, sister Lois (David) Stein.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dempsie and Lucille Summers.

Paul will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate

Shriners Hospitals for Children

P.O. Box 1525

Ranson, WV 25438

or online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org

Alzheimer’s Association

225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17

Chicago, IL 60601

or online at https://www.alz.org

The family will celebrate Paul’s life and receive friends at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Rd, Hughesville, MD 20637 on Tuesday, May 21 at 11 am with a funeral service at 11:30 am. There will be a luncheon immediately following the funeral service at the church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.