Damian Broome, 49, of Dundalk, MD, passed away on May 14, 2024.

Born on January 16, 1975, to Steven T. Broome and Annette M. Broome, Damian was a carpenter and chef.

In addition to his parents, his sister, Sadie Broome-Coombs, and brother-in-law Buster Coombs of Mechanicsville, MD, Damian is survived by his long-time partner, Teresa Findley, sons, Damian Broome, Waldorf, MD, Eric Broome, Indian Head, MD, Geoni Moyer, Alexandria, VA, daughters; Damia, Aya and Amara Moyer of Woodbridge, VA.

Damian is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Judy and Chip Kegg, Margaret Mangan, Patrick Gardner, William Wood, Valerie and Jerry Canada, Connie and Jim Crawford, Tim and Carol Costin, Steve and Lois Costin, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Aunt, Claudia Mangan.

Services for Damian will be held at Encounter Christian Center (30080 Henry Lane, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622) on May 22, 2024, at 2:00PM.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation sent to:

The Mission (Damian Broome)

P.O Box 2011 California, MD 20619

You may, also, make a donation at the following link: (please place the name Damian Broome in the Notes Section).

https://seekingshelter.com/product/make-a-donation/

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.