Julian Michael “Mike” Souders, 69, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on May 11, 2024 at Select Specialty Hospital in Richmond, VA with his loving family at his side.

Born on July 15, 1954 in Washinton D.C., he is the son of the late Julian Edward Souders and Betty Jane (nee: Hood) Souders.

Mike is a 1972 graduate of Crossland High School in Temple Hills, MD. He met his beloved wife, Donna Marie (nee: Garber) Souders in elementary school. On August 17, 1974 they married in Seat Pleasant, MD and have celebrated over 49 wonderful years of marriage together. Mike began his work career working for Continental Baking Company, Wonder Bread, eventually working his way up to being a delicious baker. In 1988 the bakery closed its DC location and Mike switched careers, becoming a warehouse stocker for Giant Food, Inc. until 2000, when he retired due to an injury sustained at work.

He was a life member of the Capitol Heights Volunteer Fire Department, a long-time member of the Southern Knights Rod & Custom Car Club, and the St. Mary’s County Amateur Radio Association, call sign #KB3ZWM. He has served as a license examiner for the association for over 5 dedicated years.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted HAM radio operator, making contacts from all over the world. He was a devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.

In addition to his beloved wife, Donna, Mike is also survived by his children, Nicholas Michael Souders (Stephanie) of Hollywood, MD and Elizabeth Marie Snyder (Matthew) of King George, VA; his siblings: Anthony “Tony” Souders (Julie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Larry Souders of Huntingtown, MD, and Jennifer Endres (Marc) of Columbia, MD; his grandchildren: Patrick N. Souders, Savannah N. Souders, Abiageal G. “Abby” Snyder, and Eileanoir M. “Elly” Snyder; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce Souders.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers held at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Souders, Tony Souders, Marc Endres, Matthew Snyder, Patrick Souders and Chase Endres.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.