Mrs. Janice Adele (Craig) Pitts, 86, passed away peacefully after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease on May 17, 2024. Janice was born in Washington DC to the late Catherine Mildred Craig and James Nelson Craig, Sr. on May 19, 1937. She graduated from Anacostia High School in 1955. Growing up, she was involved with Girl Scouts, Job’s Daughters, and Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church. She had fond memories of pushing her little twin brothers in a stroller for many miles all over the District.

She married her husband of 56 years, James Henry Pitts in 1967, and they settled together in Charles County, MD where they raised three children. Their farm was a special place for Janice, as she dedicated herself to her family, the farm, her faith, and community. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker, who will always be remembered for celebrating her family’s special days with homemade cakes and decorations. In later years, she cared for her aging parents and mother-in-law Betty, enjoying many movie night sleepovers with her mother. She also had a love for thrifting and finding special gems at local markets to decorate and use in her home. Around the farm, Janice loved spending time outside planting herbs and flowers in her yard. She took pleasure in canning and preserving the many vegetables that were grown on the farm. She was a faithful member of Hughesville Baptist Church, where she devoted countless hours to various mission societies such as WMU, VBS, and Keenagers. She was an official church greeter and will be remembered for her warm, welcoming smile and large hat adorned with an artificial flower. Many church members received calls on their birthdays with Happy Birthday being sung with Janice in the lead. Janice also spent many years volunteering at the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum. She enjoyed watching NBA and college basketball, especially the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Janice was preceded in death by two brothers Bart Craig and James (Jimmy) Craig, Jr. Janice is survived by her husband, James Henry Pitts; son, Donald, son Bradley (Tara), and daughter Julie Gunn (Hollis); seven grandchildren, Mallory and Campbell Pitts, and Thomas, Daniel, Colson, Jonathan, and Makayla Gunn; sister, Pat Galley (Larry); brother, Brad Craig; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with a service beginning at 11:00am at Hughesville Baptist Church with lunch in the fellowship hall to follow, interment will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland-Silver Hill, MD 20746.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the International RETT Syndrome Foundation, Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, or Hughesville Baptist Church.

