Marian Ann, 87, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away peacefully on May 10, 2024 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on April 6, 1937 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Benjamin Osborne Unkle and Marian (nee: Bohanan) Unkle.

Marian Ann was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She attended St. Mary’s Academy as a boarding student from the 5th grade through high school, graduating in 1954. It was at St. Mary’s Academy that she met the love of her life, James Matthew “Matt” Blair, Sr. They married on November 10, 1956 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in February 2011.

She and Matt had a passion for living life to its fullest. They enjoyed dancing, travelling and especially boating where they would cruise the local waters or head off to the Northern Neck of Virginia. Her affinity for the water led to many more cruising adventures such as the Caribbean, Virgin Islands and Panama Canal. They travelled and visited many cities across the U.S. where she would share her experiences and point out that the city of San Francisco was her all-time favorite. She also loved travelling with her daughters, where they would visit the beach, Niagara Falls or off to the city for a show or concert. She very much enjoyed celebrating her ‘big’ birthdays with her girls on these vacation get-aways.

More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. These times were family bonding at its finest, sharing stories and memories. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed dinners with relatives and friends and very special in her heart was her girlfriends lunch group. She was a cherished daughter, devoted wife and mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a caring friend to all. To know Marian Ann was to know a person with a heart of gold.

She was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and a long-time member of the Ladies of Charity of St. Michael’s. She was a staunch supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association and regularly contributed to many humanitarian charities.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. She was a treasure to her family and friends and will always be in their hearts. A beautiful soul remembered where her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure.

Marian Ann is survived by her daughters: Terrie Harney (Ron) of Pisgah Forest, NC, Susan Dudley (Bob) of Hollywood, MD and Betsy Blair (Hector) of Hampstead, MD; brother, Bennie Unkle (Leona) of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren: Bobby Dudley (Emilie), Eric Dudley (Ashley) and Sarah Dudley; great-granddaughter, Blair Dudley; and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, James Matthew “Matt” Blair, Sr. and her son, James Matthew “Jimmy” Blair, Jr.

Family will receive friends for Marian Ann’s Life Celebration on Monday, May 27, 2024 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with prayers at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16555 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers: Rayner Blair, nephew, Bennie Unkle, nephew, Tommy Unkle, cousin; Ricky Blair, nephew; Matthew Ridgell, friend; and Brian Tarleton, friend. Honorary pallbearers will be: Bill Bailey, Joey Blair, David Unkle, John Bohanan, Phil Cooper and Emerick Norris.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marian Ann’s name to St. Mary’s Nursing Center, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. Michael’s Catholic School, P.O. Box 259, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.