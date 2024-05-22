Pauline Louise Cooke, 89, of Mechanicsville, MD peacefully passed away on May 10, 2024, at the Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center in Lexington Park, MD.

Pauline, and her twin sister Patricia Hanger, were born in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania on June 29, 1934, to the late Francis Edward Stout and Mary Louise Stout.

In 1952 she met her future husband, Melvin Ross “Cookie” Cooke, in Congress Heights, Washington, DC. They married on September 22, 1953. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2018. In 1961 they moved to their farm in Hughesville, MD, where they raised their children and lived for 59 years. Pauline enjoyed watching NFL football, especially the Redskins, old movies, and spending time with her family. She was known for making big pots of her delicious “goulash” for Saturday lunches. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She is survived by daughters Linda Smith and Kathy Thomas (Glenn); sons Eric Cooke (Tracy) and Jeffery Cooke (Diana); 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Patricia Hanger, Cecelia Burdette, Christina Stout, Anita Stacey, Lucille Davis, and Sylvia Stout, and brothers David Stout, Merle Stout, Edward Stout, and William Stout.

