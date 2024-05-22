Lawrence (Larry) Angelo Forte, 67, of Drayden, MD, passed away at his home while surrounded by his immediate family on May 12, 2024 after a short battle with cancer.

Larry was born on September 8, 1956 to Lawrence Joseph and Ellen Josephine Mastrogiacomo Forte in Jersey City, New Jersey. After graduating from Floyd E. Kellam High School in 1974, he went on to study and work at Tidewater Community College, later finishing with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science at the University of Maryland University College.

Larry worked as a contractor at Veda, Incorporated supporting the NAS Patuxent River (PAX) E-2C/D Systems Test and Evaluation Laboratory (ESTEL) in the late 1980s and early 1990s before becoming a civil servant for the Government. Larry supported the ESTEL for over 30 years, retiring as the Technical Director.

In 1991, Larry married his sweetheart, Gabrielle Zarouba. Larry and Gabrielle went on to have two children, Lawrence E. (Sarah) and Christopher J., and three grandchildren, Bernadette, Louis, and Josephine.

In 2019, Larry retired, and spent his time writing code for his drones and helping his friend with his model airplanes. He enjoyed getting together with his friends and former coworkers for lunch. Larry loved spending time with his grandchildren and taking care of his mother.

Larry was predeceased by his sister, Gina Marie, and his father, Larry. He is survived by both his mother Ellen, and his brother Joseph (Stacy).

The visitation will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650 on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 from 5:00pm to 7:00p.m. with prayers recited at 7:00p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. George Catholic Church, 19199 St. Georges Church Road Valley Lee, MD 20692 on Thursday, May 23 at 11:00a.m. with interment to follow in the church cemetery. It will be officiated by Rev. Alex Wyvill, a close friend of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. Mary’s Ryken’s Scholarship Fund: Development Office 22600 Camp Calvert Road, Leonardtown, Maryland.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.