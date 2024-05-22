Ray Edgar Gaskill, Jr, 66, passed away on May 19, 2024 at his son’s residence in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was a resident of St. Mary’s and Charles Counties for over 50 years.

He was born on December 7, 1957 at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and is the son of the late Ray E & Clara B (Pritt) Gaskill, Sr.

“Big Ray” was a proud, life-long truck driver, member of the Teamsters and drove for Embassy Dairy and Safeway (Albertsons) culminating in a position as Head Security Guard at the Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship where he was once a student.

He was an avid sports fan with football being his favorite. Even at an early age he loved having a good fire going and one of his biggest joys was sitting around a blazing fire with family and friends after a good barbeque. He had a wicked sense of humor with witty comebacks. He loved to fish and spend time on or near the water. One of his favorite hobbies included tooling around the yard on his riding mower.

He is survived by his sister Debbie Gaskill Patridge of New Braunfels, Texas, his three beloved sons and their wives, Ray E (Bobby Jo) Gaskill, III, Blaine R (Amber) Gaskill and Connor P (Alice) Ryan and his six wonderful grandchildren whom he adored, Andrew Tinsley, Keith Gaskill, Makenzie (Kenzie) Gaskill, Savannah (Fern) Gaskill, Blaine (Bub) Gaskill and Addison (Addie) Gaskill.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, at The Fenwick Inn, 41685 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SMAWL, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.