Sharon Ann Williams, 61, of Dunkirk, MD passed away May 13, 2024. She was born June 8, 1962 in Cheverly, MD to James Walter Jameson and Barbra Ann Hardesty.

She worked as a server and bartender at Shady Oak Restaurant. Please extend something to her Shady Oak Crew, because that was her whole life outside of her grandchildren. She was loving and kind, and her door and table were always open to anyone in need.

Sharon is survived by her children Benny Roe Bush Jr, Clarence Williams Jr, Starla R Williams, Patrick Ryan Williams, Justin Lee Williams, and Brian Curtin, siblings James Walter Jameson Jr, Delores Ann Jameson, Elisa Bennaugh Hall, extended children, Robert Owens Jr., Daniel Owens, Kristy Owens, Pantea Thomas, and Kenneth Thomas Jr. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Sharon’s life on Tuesday May 21, 2024 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD.