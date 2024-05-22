Franklin Garfield Wood Sr. of Huntingtown, MD, departed this life on May 16, 2024 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Priscilla (Harrison), daughters Robin Stauffer (Brian) and JoAnn Fauth (Steve) and sons Franklin Jr. “Gary” Wood (Linda) and Bryan Wood (Jeannie). His memory lives on through his ten grandchildren Patrick, Alexander, Stephanie, Lindsay, Julia, Adam, Benjamin, Lauren, Leah, and Amanda as well as eight great-grandchildren: Wesley, Brooks, Jameson, Franco, Rosie, Madilyn, Lillian and Audrey Joan. He is also remembered by his siblings, Charles Wood (Betty Ann), Janet Barna (Jack), Nancy Osbourn (Dwight) and Kaye Peterson (Bernie). He is predeceased by parents Roy Wilmer Sr. and Evelyn Wood (Buckmaster), siblings Donna, Larry and Roy “Wilmer”, grandchild William Harrison Stauffer and great-grandchild Savannah Marie Boutaugh.

Franklin, also known as Frank, Frankie, or Brother Wood, among other aliases, to family, friends and law enforcement, was born on November 28, 1934 and grew up on the family farm in Huntingtown, MD. He graduated from Calvert High School in 1952 while working for the Reliable Oil Company. He was active in the community, serving in the Maryland Army National Guard from 1951-1960 with his brothers Wilmer and Charles, in addition to the volunteer fire department, Farm Bureau and other activities. He held many jobs and had multiple careers in banking, trucking and sales, but he would have himself described as Thomas Jefferson did as simply, “A Farmer.”

He loved history and was a repository of local stories, jokes and anecdotes. He enjoyed long road trips to visit Civil War battlefields or family and friends along the East Coast and beyond. After retiring from Bob Hall, he took up farming full time. He took great pride in the long tradition of tobacco farming in this region and refused to take the buyout. He planted his last crop of tobacco in 2007 after which he transitioned his farming operations to grain production. He believed in doing something right or not at all, and in 2019 he proudly handed over control of the family farming business to the next generation to continue the family’s proud legacy.

Frank was most proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to take them for a ride in whatever vehicle was to hand. He had a special love for life, especially live music, cold Budweiser, and ice cream. He never left a party early and was always ready with a joke or story, the veracity of which was beyond dispute as he had successfully outlived most of the other witnesses to the events in question. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to gather and tell a story over a cold beverage and donate to a charity of his or her choice.