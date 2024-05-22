Shannon Noel Berry, also lovingly referred to as “Boogerita ‘Boogs’” and “Baby Thunder”, passed away in Solomons, MD on May 16, 2024, at the age of 33. She is survived by her parents, Edward and Patricia Berry, children Carter and Charlotte Berry, siblings Clark Gorny, Erin Rogers, Joe Washam, Kelly Arthrell, Mike Gorny, Patrick Berry, Sean Berry, and boyfriend Michael Nelson. She joins her beloved brother, Ian Berry.

Shannon had a larger-than-life personality. One of her cousins recalls Spice Girls dance parties and belting LeAnn Rimes songs together, and her aunt remembers a homemade video of Shannon pretending to be a newscaster. Belonging to a family of eight siblings, there was never a dull moment, and as big sister to two – she is affectionately referred to as the ringleader of shenanigans. She loved her family and friends dearly, and perhaps the most important thing to her was making people laugh.

As an adult, Shannon fiercely battled addiction, and during her recovery she embraced Christian faith and became active in volunteerism through a faith-based recovery program at Jeremiah House in Berryville, AK. She is remembered by her recovery community as a spirited and supportive friend.

Prior to her passing, Shannon was working as an Addiction Admissions Specialist and pursuing her undergraduate degree in business. She was an advocate for those struggling with drug addiction in mental health issues, before losing the harrowing battle that all too many are fighting every day, one day at a time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Shannon’s honor to Shatterproof, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States. [www.shatterproof.org]