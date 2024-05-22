Barbara Anne Sturgell (90), of Friendship, Maryland, passed away in the early hours of May 17, 2024.

Born in the small town of Hamblintown, Tennessee, on April 7, 1934, to her parents Ben and Dorothy (Hackler) Hamblin, Barbara was the oldest of eight children and was, indeed, a coal miner’s daughter. As the eldest, the days of her youth were spent going to school and then cooking for and watching her siblings until her parents came home from work. One of our favorite pictures of her as a teenager is carrying her youngest brother, Van, while holding her sister Gayle’s hand.

At the urging of her mother, Barbara left the “coal country hollows” of eastern Tennessee, and arrived by train in Washington, D.C. at the age of 17. She went to work at the FBI where she met the love of her life and future husband, William (Bill) Sturgell. The two recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary and have been residents of south county for 66 years.

A mainstay in Deale for 30 of those years, Barbara supported many local causes in the area and her awards included the Gene Hall Community Service Award. Perhaps best known locally as the manager and owner of the Happy Harbor Inn for several decades, Barbara loved her waterfront Deale community. She treasured her friends at Cedar Grove UMC, Jim’s BBQ, Tracey’s Elementary, and, especially, “the Harbor”.

Upon leaving the restaurant business, one of her favorite pastimes was driving the roads through the small towns of southern Maryland with her love, Bill. Many a weekend afternoon was spent together, shopping or eating crabs, clams and oysters at familiar local haunts.

She was also a huge sports fan and loved watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren play sports over the years. And you could often find her sitting in front of the TV watching the Orioles or Ravens.

Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Gayle, and brothers, Bob and Benny. Her loving family of five children includes Sharon Sturgell Staley and her son, Tom (Martina) Scibelli; Bill (Susan) Sturgell, Jr and their children, Bill (Jenn) and Amanda; Bobby (Lynn) Sturgell and their son, Ben; Karen Sturgell and her daughter, Shelby Anne; and Jim (Jennifer) Sturgell and their daughters, Maddie and Caroline. She absolutely adored her seven great grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew, Lydia, Sage, Aaron, Liam and Joe.

A public service will take place on Wednesday, May 22nd, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Deale. Visitation is from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at 3:00 pm at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville.

The family would like to express our thanks to the residents of Deale and South County for their support and friendship over many years. Memorials are preferred to Clairfield Elementary in Clairfield, Tennessee, where Barbara’s mother, Dorothy, taught school for over 30 years. Like Deale, the school and the people of Clairfield held a special place in our mother’s heart. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” — Psalm 116: 15