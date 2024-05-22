Robert Lee Matteson, “Bob” of Lusby, Maryland passed away on May 20, 2024 in Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Bob was born on March 29, 1951 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late Harold Merton, Jr. and Eileen Hutchins Matteson.

Bob served in the Army in the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1974. He was a kind and generous man who enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing the guitar and spending time with his family and friends. Bob loved God, his family and his friends with all his heart.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Gale Matteson, father of Nicole Lynn Matteson-Hand, Michael Anthony Matteson and step daughter Dawn Marie Keen. Grandfather of: Tristan Matteson, Taylor Renea Lee, Daniel Matteson Hand, Margot and Clara Matteson and step grandchildren Austin and Rosie Keen. Great-grandfather of Aubrey and Greyson Massaro. Bob is also survived by his siblings: Carole Matteson, Marilyn Biesel, and Maurice “Hutch” Matteson. Bob is preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Matteson, Sr.

The family will receive friends on Saturday May 25, 2024 from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 12 noon at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Interment will follow in Waters Memorial Methodist Church Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Bobs memory.