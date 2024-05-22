Mary Earleen Bowen of Lothian, Maryland, passed away May 20, 2024.

Born on August 13, 1944, to parents Everett Earl and Mary “Mazie” Estelle (Griffith) Tucker. Earleen, along with her siblings William (Billy) Tucker, Robert (Bobby) Tucker and Sue (Tucker) Manifold were raised on the family’s tobacco farm in Lothian.

One year after graduating from Southern High School in Harwood, MD, Earleen married her high school sweetheart, Rayner Lee Bowen on June 15, 1963. She worked for the PG County Board of Education for a few years before she and Lee decided to start a family, by having sons Rayner (Ray) Lee Bowen, Jr and Richard Earl Bowen.

Shortly after Richie was born, Earleen began employment with the Prince George’s County Judiciary. She provided administrative assistance to multiple Judges within three different court systems, before retiring in 2004 with 32 years of service. While there, Earleen came to be known as the “true” Chief Judge because she was the person to see if you needed a question answered or help with any court action.

Earleen took a part time job with Weight Watchers in the late 80’s to help with covering Ray and Rich’s college expenses. However, she enjoyed it immensely and continued to help WW members for over 20 years after the boys graduated. Also, the extra money helped with funding her favorite hobby, Shopping!

Earleen really loved shopping for others, so she was very excited about the opportunity to go shopping for grandchildren, which included Ray and his wife Lawren’s children Mackenzie, Kaylee and Peyton; and Rich and Suzanne’s children Haley, Haden and Noah. Her favorite was spending time with each grandchild just before their birthdays.

Earleen also loved taking trips with the whole family or going on vacations all over the country with Lee and their friends.

Earleen, the lady, wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend will be missed tremendously. She loved unconditionally and lived unselfishly.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, visitation will be 9:30 am-11:00 am, followed a funeral service at 11:00 am, at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD. Burial will take place after the funeral at Mt Calvery Cemetery, 812 Marlboro Rd (Rt. 408), Lothian, MD.