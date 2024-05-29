UPDATE: Charles County Police Officer Flown to Trauma Center After Accidental Shooting During Training

UPDATE 5/29/2024: On May 22 at 8:30 a.m., during a firearms training exercise, a Charles County Sheriff’s officer accidentally discharged his weapon, striking his leg and causing a flesh wound. Staff immediately applied first aid and summoned EMS from Hughesville VFD and Bel Alton VFD.

The officer was transported to a hospital, treated, and released.

