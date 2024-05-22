Knife Recovered From Student at Piney Point Elementary School

On May 22, 2024, the administration at Piney Point Elementary School were informed by a student, that another student had brought a hunting knife to school.

The knife was located in the student’s backpack and was confiscated from the student’s locker.

Central Administration, Safety and Security were notified, along with the student’s parents and the incident is concidered resolved.

Weapons of any kind are prohibited on school property (even “look alike” weapons). In accordance with St. Mary’s County Public Schools policy and as noted in the Student Code of Conduct, the school will take appropriate action if any student is found in possession of any weapon. They encourage parents to share this policy with their children and talk with them about the importance of responsible and, respectful behavior.