Maryland State Police Bolster Patrols For A Safer Memorial Day Weekend 2024

Maryland State Police beginning Friday will increase enforcement efforts on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving through the Memorial Day weekend.

State troopers from all 23 barracks across Maryland will conduct saturation patrols from Friday to Monday. Increased enforcement efforts are funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team—a specialized unit trained to identify impaired drivers—will also work to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatalities. SPIDRE is funded by a grant from the MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office.

Maryland State Police safety initiatives are focused on preventing dangerous driving behaviors and to save lives. Initiatives can include partnering with allied law enforcement and state agencies to provide enforcement and community outreach via social media and billboards.

Among the planned initiatives:

Eastern Region: Troopers from the Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne and Salisbury barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement on major corridors and routes including 50, 13, 301, 404 and 413.

Troopers from the Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne and Salisbury barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement on major corridors and routes including 50, 13, 301, 404 and 413. Central Region: Troopers from the College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo and Westminster barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement on interstates 495, 95 and 695.

Troopers from the College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo and Westminster barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement on interstates 495, 95 and 695. Western Region: Troopers from the Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown and McHenry barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement in areas known to have a higher number of traffic-related incidents including Interstate 68 and Route 219. The McHenry Barrack additionally will participate in a joint DUI enforcement with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers from the Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown and McHenry barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement in areas known to have a higher number of traffic-related incidents including Interstate 68 and Route 219. The McHenry Barrack additionally will participate in a joint DUI enforcement with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office. Northern Region: Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway and North East barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement along areas known to have a higher number of impaired driving crashes and throughout the counties. This includes routes 40 and 213.

Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway and North East barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement along areas known to have a higher number of impaired driving crashes and throughout the counties. This includes routes 40 and 213. Southern Region:Troopers from the Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement along Route 50 and Interstate 97 and throughout the counties.

Nearly 44 million people are expected to travel Memorial weekend, according to the AAA. This is a 4% increase compared to 2023 and is expected to be the second highest since 2005, with a record of 44 million travelers. Police urge motorists to avoid impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

If you are attending a Memorial Day event:

Designate a sober driver. Give that person your car keys.

Avoid drinking if you are planning to drive.

Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service.

Do not let friends drive if you think they are impaired.

Call the police if you see someone who you believe is driving impaired.

Always buckle up.

Do not text, drive distracted or use a cellphone that is not hands-free.

If you are hosting a Memorial Day event:

Remember that you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired driving crash.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are available.

Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.

Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking about driving impaired.