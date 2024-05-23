Grand Jury Indicts Suspended Patrol Officer for Misconduct in Office

A Prince George’s County grand jury today indicted a suspended patrol officer on one count of misconduct in office. The officer is Corporal Dexter Shin.

On March 3, 2024, the officer struck a pedestrian with his cruiser in Laurel. The indictment stems from the officer’s failure to report the collision and failure to ensure the pedestrian received proper medical care.

When the department was alerted to the incident, the officer was suspended and the Internal Affairs Division immediately opened an investigation.

The Internal Affairs Division presented its finding to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges leading to today’s indictment.

“The allegations against this officer are deeply disturbing and do not align with the ethical standards to which we hold our officers and do not represent the hardworking women and men of this agency. If proven true, I would also advocate he be held accountable to the fullest extent possible in the administrative process,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

Corporal Shin joined the agency in 2017 and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He will remain suspended pending the outcome of the indictment.

If you would prefer to translate this release into another language, please find the translation window on the right side of this webpage. Please select your preferred language from the available list.