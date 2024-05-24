St. Mary’s County Jury Convicts Man for Kidnapping and False Imprisonment of Local Car Dealership Employee

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Joshua Terrell Trippett, 28, of Lusby, Maryland, guilty of kidnapping and false imprisonment for an incident that occurred on November 16, 2023.

“The defendant kidnapped a car dealership employee under the guise of a vehicle test drive. He drove dangerously and refused to return to the dealership despite the victim’s multiple pleas to do so. The defendant maliciously exploited the employee’s good faith. Preying on the trust of others is reprehensible, and I hope the verdict brings the victim a sense of justice,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.

The defendant faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and will continue to be held without bond pending a sentencing hearing.

Detective Andrew Burgess of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.