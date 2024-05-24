June 2024 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Summer is in full swing at the museum! From lighthouse tours and cruises on the river to animals and a special celebration at Lore Oyster House, you will have many great events to choose from this month.

Also, our first Waterside Music Series concert of the season kicks off June 28 with Boyz II Men! For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Select days in the month of June – Lore Oyster House

Join us at the newly refurbished Lore Oyster House. Located six-tenths of a mile south of the main museum campus on Solomons Island Road, this 1934 seafood packing house offers exhibits that explore all aspects of oyster processing. No admission required. Visit our website for all summer dates! Lore Oyster House | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday through Sunday, the month of June – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, infant through 12 years. For more information and to register visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website



1 – 4 p.m.

The Cove Point Lighthouse grounds are open to the public during the summer months to enjoy a view of the Calvert Cliffs, explore the base of the lighthouse tower, and learn about the history of the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. No admission required. NOTE: The beach is not open to the public.

Sunday, June 2 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tour 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s skipjack for an up-close tour with crew members of her 56 ft. deck. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Sundays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 – Sunday Afternoons with Poppie 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Make your Sunday afternoon memorable by coming to visit with our very own Pop Star “Poppie,” our Virginia Opossum. You can join the Poppie paparazzi in the museum lobby with one of our educational interpreters, learn all kinds of fun possum facts, and visit our Museum Store for possum fan gear. Since the welfare of our animals is our primary concern, Poppie’s ability to visit with her adoring public may occasionally be subject to change on short notice.

Thursdays, June 6 & 13 – Sea Squirts: Animals with a Hard Shell 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, June 7 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Tuesday, June 11 – NEW Program: Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Come to the museum for the monthly mystery Creature Feature. Every second Tuesday of the month, the CMM Education team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Check our social media feed for the big reveal on Monday to find out what Tuesday’s Creature Feature will be! Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, June 11 – J.C. Lore Oyster House Grand Re-opening and Wm. B. Tennison 125-Year-Old Anniversary Celebration 2 p.m.

Join us for a special celebration for two of the museum’s National Historic Landmarks! The newly refurbished JC Lore Oyster House will host its grand reopening with a program and ribbon cutting ceremony. Additionally, we are celebrating a milestone anniversary for the museum’s Bugeye, the Wm. B. Tennison, which holds the distinction of being the oldest Coast Guard-certified passenger vessel sailing on the Chesapeake Bay today. The public is invited to attend this event at the Lore Oyster House, 14430 Solomons Island Road S, Solomons, Maryland.

Sunday, June 16 – Father’s Day Evening Cruise 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Treat your dad or your “special” someone aboard the Wm. B. Tennison! Relax together and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and Patuxent River. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and a special dessert will be served. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages. Water, tea, and lemonade will be provided. Cost is $40 for adults, $20 for children ages 5-12, and $15 for children 4 and under. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/498/Special-Cruises

Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth at the museum 1 – 3 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth at the museum, learning about the history and legacy of those who worked in the Lore Oyster House through photos and oral histories. Enjoy demonstrations in boat caulking and oyster shucking. Learn about oyster harvesting through time by playing our Generations Game. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, June 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Thursdays, June 20 & 27 – Little Minnows: Animals with a Hard Shell 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, June 22 – Toy Boat Building 1 – 4 p.m.

Make a toy boat from wood under the Corbin Nature Pavilion! Space and materials are limited. Visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. For ages 5 and up. Museum admission applies; In addition, a donation of $2 per boat is requested. Sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild.

Friday, June 28 – Boyz II Men perform LIVE 7 p.m.

The iconic trio that has captivated audiences for over three decades, will perform LIVE at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum. Gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Cost of tickets are $59 – $99 (additional fees apply). Tickets are online at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.