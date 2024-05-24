Testing of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Sirens on June 3rd, 2024 at Noon

There will be a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties on Monday, June 3, 2024, at noon.

This includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant.

All citizens should be aware of this scheduled testing and relay this information to friends, family, and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune in to one of the local radio stations for information and instructions.

Knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.

To learn more about how you can be prepared and stay informed, please visit:

dorchestercountymd.com/emergency-management-division