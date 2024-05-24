12 Vehicles Destroyed and One Firefighter Injured After Fire in Waldorf

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at approximately 9:52 p.m., 49 firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the area of 2580 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure on fire.

911 callers reported something on fire behind the U-Haul building.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find 12 vehicles and 1 trailer engulfed in flames to the rear of the Mega Imports Auto Sales.

There was no fire damage to the business. The estimated loss is $70,000

One firefighter was transported with non-life threatening injures.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. The area of origin and cause remains under investigation.

