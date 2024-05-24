Apartment Fire in Waldorf Under Investigation, One Occupant Injured

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at approximately 10:57 p.m., over 30 firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to 3002 Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the first floor of a multi-story apartment building.

The owner/occupant is identifed as Clarissa Pickeral, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $50,000.00

One occupant was transported by EMS during the investigation.

Investigation found smoke alarm and sprinkler systems were present and activated.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor. The investigation found the fire started in a bedroom with the cause remaining under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 410-414-3612.