James Louis “Bootsie” Norris Sr., 77,

Bootsie Norris, 77, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully in Fairmont, West Virginia on May 19th, 2024. He was born on May 31st, 1946, to Evelyn Wood and Louis Norris in Dameron, Maryland. Bootsie is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Thomas (Sonny) Norris, Marion Ann Foote, and Cathy Foote. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Norris, and his brother, Allan Norris (Mary).

In 1969, he married Anita Robrecht at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, Maryland. Together, they had three children; James (Jamie) Louis Norris Jr (Renee), Kim Gray (Mancil), and Kristen Turner (Chris). He had eight grandchildren; Lauren Norris (Billy), Abi Norris, Parker Norris, Mancil Gray, Brooklyn Gray, Skylar Turner, Chase Turner, and Mackenzie Turner, along with two great-grandchildren; River and Isla Gaines.

Bootsie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County before moving to Clinton, Maryland, and later settling in Fairmont, West Virginia. Bootsie attended St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary and High School, where he laid the foundation for a life rooted in community and service.

Serving his country, Bootsie spent two years in the Army as a cook at Fort Gordon, Georgia. Here, he honed his culinary skills, particularly his talent for cooking for large groups. After his service, he pursued a career as an electrician, starting with the Architect of the Capitol. His career took him to Patuxent River, where he became head of Emergency Services at Public Works until its restructuring. He then worked at the Manned Flight Simulator before retiring. Not one to stay idle, Bootsie later continued his career at J.E. Richards Electric and then as the electrical lead for The Gaylord at National Harbor until his second retirement.

Bootsie’s contributions to his community were numerous. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 255 in Ridge, where he continued to serve and support his fellow veterans and community members. He had a passion for coaching, as he guided his son’s Little League and Elementary School basketball teams, instilling sportsmanship and teamwork. He also enjoyed coaching the Legion’s women’s softball team and playing on the Legion’s men’s softball team. He organized large-scale men’s and women’s softball tournaments in the county, drawing teams from across Maryland and beyond. He was inducted into the St. Mary’s County Softball Hall of Fame for his exceptional playing and coaching.

Known for his culinary skills, Bootsie was especially famous for the Legion’s fried chicken and his delicious stuffed ham. He often catered weddings and other events, bringing joy and delicious food to many. Because of his culinary skills, he was asked to open and operate the Olde Ridge Inn Restaurant and Bar, further cementing his place in the community. It was there where he experienced one of his proudest moments, the naming of the softball field after his father, “The Louis Norris Memorial Ballpark.” While owning the Olde Ridge Inn, he sponsored spectacular fireworks displays, creating lasting memories for the community.

Bootsie was always ready to lend a hand, particularly with home improvement projects and electrical jobs. There was hardly a time when he said “no” to friends and family in need.

Later in life, Bootsie took up golfing and enjoyed spending time on the greens with his son and friends. He also enjoyed fishing with his son Jamie, his grandchildren, his nephew Bo, and his great-nephews. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, always cheering them on with pride. He leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and dedication that will be cherished by all who knew him.

A celebration of Bootsie’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Legion Post 255 or St. Michael’s School (PO Box 259 Ridge, MD). Bootsie Norris will be dearly missed but never forgotten, as his spirit lives on in the hearts of those he touched.