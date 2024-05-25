Five Teens Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Tree in Hollywood

On Friday, May 24, 2024, at approximately 10:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of McIntosh Road and McIntosh Court in Hollywood, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a tree with one trapped.

Firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded with 10 personnel and extricated the patient in under 5 minutes.

Multiple helicopters were requested for the patients.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 landed at the St. Mary’s Hospital.

Two 18-year-old females were flown by Trooper 7, one teenaged female was flown by Eagle 2 to Capital Region Medical Center. Two teenaged females were transported by ambulance to Capital Region.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.