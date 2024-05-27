Police Investigating Hit and Run in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Great Mills Road, for a reported hit and run collision with no injuries.

While responding to the scene, additional 911 callers reported a second motor vehicle collision in the area of Greats Mills Road and Tower Lane, with callers reporting two males fleeing the crashed vehicle on foot towards the trailer park.

Police arrived on the scene of Point Lookout Road and Great Mills Road to find a single vehicle in the intersection with all occupants reporting no injuries.

Additional deputies arrived at Tower Lane and located the suspect vehicle abandoned in the roadway with damage all around.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.