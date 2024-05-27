Woman Arrested and Charged With Fatally Shooting Her Stepfather

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit charged a suspect with fatally shooting her stepfather. The suspect is 39-year-old Brigette Robertson of Seat Pleasant. She’s charged with murdering 63-year-old Gregory Byrd, Sr., of District Heights.

On May 10, 2024, at approximately 6:35 pm, officers responded to the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the unincorporated section of District Heights for a shooting.

The victim was located outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries on May 22, 2024.

At the time of the shooting, detectives identified the suspect and obtained a warrant charging Robertson with attempted first degree murder and related charges.



On May 11, 2024, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located and arrested Robertson in Clinton. She was transported the Department of Corrections where she remains in custody. Gun Crimes Unit detectives have amended the charges against her to first degree murder and related charges.

The preliminary investigation revealed Robertson shot the victim during a dispute.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-8960.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0026869.