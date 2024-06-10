UPDATE: Deputies Recover Stolen Gun and Drugs from Stolen Vehicle That Crashed After High Speed Chase

UPDATE 6/10/2024: On May 27, 2024, at 1:02 a.m., Calvert County Patrol Bureau deputies were alerted to a tag reader referencing a stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 260 from Rt. 4 in Dunkirk.

The vehicle, a blue Audi A7 was confirmed to be stolen and was located by DFC Idol travelling over 100 mph.

A traffic stop was attempted, however, the driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect continued to flee at speeds over 100 mph and subsequently crashed just north of the Calvert County line in Anne Arundel County in the median of Rt. 4 and Lower Pindell Road in Lothian.

The suspect struck a guardrail, left the roadway, and came to a rest in a wooded area where the suspect then fled on foot. Deputies conducted an extensive search with K9 units and drones for over 2 hours with negative results.

Police recovered a Glock 19 handgun as well as drugs from the stolen vehicle. The firearm with an extended magazine was loaded and confirmed stolen through Virginia.

There was no description of the driver. Police continue to investigate.



On Monday, May 27, 2024, at approximately 1:05 a.m., a police tag reader captured a stolen vehicle travelling Eastbound on Route 260.

The vehicle, a blue 2014 Audi A7 was confirmed to be stolen and was located by Calvert County deputies travelling over 100 mph. A traffic stop was attempted, however, the suspect refused to stop and officers initiated a pursuit.

The suspect continued to flee at speeds over 100 mph and subsequently crashed just North of the Calvert County line in Anne Arundel County near Lower Pindell Road within 2 minutes of deputies locating the vehicle.

The suspect struck a guardrail, left the roadway and came to a rest in a wooded area where the driver then fled on foot.

Deputies searched the area with K9 units and a drone for over 2 hours with negative results.

Police recovered a glock 19 handgun from the stolen vehicles driver side floorboard. The firearm was confirmed stolen through Virginia and was loaded with one bullet in the chamber with an extended magazine.

The incident is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available