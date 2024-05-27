Police in Charles County Investigating Fatal Hit & Run Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

On Monday, May 27, 2024, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) in the area of Lakewood Place for a report of a person lying in the median of the roadway.

The male subject was pronounced deceased on the scene and car parts were located near the person.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a (Unknown Year/Model) Ford was traveling in lane number one of northbound Maryland Route 5 in the area Lakewood Place. At the same time, a pedestrian, later identified as Terry Anthony Dorch, 54, of Waldorf, was walking in lane number one of Maryland Route 5 in the area Lakewood Place. The vehicle struck Mr. Dorch and did not remain on the scene. It is believed Mr. Dorch was struck sometime during the overnight hours. A left side mirror from the striking vehicle was located on the scene. The tow mirror is commonly available for the Ford Superduty, Expeditions and Excursion. Please refer to photograph(s) of mirror attached to this article.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information on the striking vehicle is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1200 or can email a statement to [email protected].

The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-017008).

