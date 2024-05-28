St. Leonard Woman Arrested Selling Oxycodone Pills at Walmart in Prince Frederick

On Friday, May 17, 2024, Detectives with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) observed Robbie Lynn Parker, 51, of St. Leonard, traveling north on Rt. 4 into Prince Frederick driving a black Chrysler 200. Parker is a co-registrant of the vehicle, and detectives are familiar with Parker from prior controlled dangerous substance investigations. As recently as April of 2024 detectives received information from an anonymous source advising Parker was distributing pills in Calvert County.

Police observed Parker in the drive through line of the Prince Frederick Dunkin Donuts. Parker left the Dunkin Donuts and traveled directly to the Prince Frederick Walmart. A short time later a red Ford Escape pulled into the parking space directly next to Parker. A white female, later identified as Brittney Wayson, exited the Escape, and entered the front passenger seat of Parker’s car. Wayson was in Parker’s vehicle for approximately one minute.

Police approached both vehicles as Wayson was getting back in her car. Police contacted Wayson as she was getting into the driver’s seat and observed a folded Dunkin Donuts napkin in her right hand. Police placed Wayson in handcuffs and recovered the napkin that was in Wayson’s hand. The napkin contained eight 10 mg Oxycodone pills.

A probable cause search of Parker’s vehicle was conducted and $180 in U.S. currency was located in a backpack on the front passenger seat. A pill bottle with Parkers name on it containing 10 pink round pills were located in the backpack. A black Samsung smartphone located on the front passenger seat. The pill bottle located in the backpack with Parker’s name on it was prescribed for 10mg Oxycodone

Parker told police she needed to make some extra money and admitted to selling her Oxycodone to Wayson. She said she sold them for $13 a pill, and Wayson also owed her money for previous pills she sold her.

Parker was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS Distribution of Narcotics and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics.

A probable cause search of Wayson’s vehicle yielded numerous cut plastic straws contained a white powder residue and two plastic bags containing white powder residue. Wayson was read her Miranda Rights and she told police she has a pill problem and uses the straws to snort the pills. Police seized Parker’s cell phone for further investigation. Parkers vehicle was towed by Georges Towing to the CCSO impound lot.

Wayson was released from the scene and will be charged on an application for charges.

