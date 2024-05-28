Alzheimer’s Association Announces New Change to Walk to End Alzheimer’s This Fall

Solomons, La Plata Walks will combine to become one Southern Maryland Walk

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to Southern Maryland this fall – and with an exciting new change! For the past 26 years, participants from the three counties have gathered at various locations to unite in this nationwide movement to reclaim the future for millions affected by Alzheimer’s. This year, they will unite at one location, as the Charles County and Solomons Walks combine to become Walk to End Alzheimer’s Southern Maryland.

Volunteer leadership and top team captains from the two Walks enthusiastically support bringing them together as one regionwide gathering at the La Plata Town Hall on Saturday, Sep. 21.

Sonja Hall Mahoney, Founder, Administrator and Senior Advisor of LHG Global, Intl., Inc., is a chair of the 2024 Walk. “We are excited that beginning this year all three Southern Maryland counties will be merging in this dynamic effort to end Alzheimer’s, said Mahoney. “With this disease affecting so many of our loved ones, whether family, friends, colleagues, or clients, we invite you to come Walk with us and be a part of this monumental movement.”

Since 1998, Asbury Solomons has generously hosted Walk to End Alzheimer’s on its campus. Dennis Poremski, the community’s Director of Wellness, expressed his support for bringing the two Walks together at one location. “I am so proud to continue to share in the commitment of Asbury Solomons in supporting the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Poremski. “We will not stop fighting until we’ve reached the goal of a world without Alzheimer’s.”

Sponsors are equally supportive of the newly combined Walk, including Constellation Energy / Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, a long-time sponsor supporting the event this year as a $5,000 sponsor.

“Our team is excited and appreciates the opportunity to participate in the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Southern Maryland. It is our passion to be part of this event to help end Alzheimer’s disease and bring awareness to our community,” said Beth Bodine, principal administrator with the company. “I have personally participated in the Walks with family for 15 years to honor my father-in-law. Each year continues to be special and something I look forward to. Our team also appreciates the opportunity to further highlight the production of carbon-free energy in Maryland representing Constellation’s Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center, the state’s largest producer of clean energy.”

Teams from the two Walks are already signing up for the newly combined Southern Maryland Walk, including the Care Blairs, who have been participating in the Walk at Asbury Solomons since 2003 and the Southern Maryland Boot Scooters, who have participated in the Walk in Charles County since 2015.

Comprised of sisters Betsy Blair, Susan Dudley, Terrie Harney, and their mother Marian Blair, the Care Blairs walk in honor of father and husband Matt Blair, who lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia Alzheimer’s in 2011. They have been top fundraisers each year. “I walk for my Dad. I miss him every day,” said team captain Betsy Blair. “I walk to honor him and to bring attention to this disease and hopefully diminish the toll it may take on future generations.”

The Southern Maryland Boot Scooters, led by team captain Leslie Harvey, are a powerhouse team that has raised over $200,000 through personal fundraising efforts and team special events, including their annual benefit dance and designer purse bingo, since they started participating nine years ago. Said Harvey: “Many of our team members have family, friends and neighbors who have been affected by Alzheimer’s, a disease that took the life of my mother, brother, two aunts and my grandmother. Our team is “Scootin’ our Boots to find a Cure!”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The event features a poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies the solidarity of the Walk participants in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s personal connection to Alzheimer’s:

Blue: Someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Purple: An individual who has lost someone to the disease.

Yellow: A person who is currently supporting or caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s.

Orange: A participant who supports the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly 7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 127,000 in Maryland. Over 11 million Americans, including 247,000 in Maryland, provide unpaid care to someone living with Alzheimer’s. Nationwide, those caregivers provided an estimated 18.4 billion hours of unpaid valued at nearly $350 billion dollars.

“We are excited to bring together two long-established Walk to End Alzheimer’s events as one united Southern Maryland Walk,” said Kate Rooper, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter. “We’re looking forward to seeing familiar faces that return each year and welcoming new teams and participants, as families and friends come together for this annual fundraising and awareness event. We hope that everyone in the community will be inspired to join us both at the Walk and in our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

The Walk will take place on Saturday, Sep. 21 at the La Plata Town Hall, located at 305 Queen Anne Street. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Walk. Participation is free; however, participants are encouraged to raise funds. For more information and to register, visit alz.org/ncawalks or contact Walk Manager Sonya Amartey at [email protected].

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

