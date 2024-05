On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at approximately 1:40 p.m., emergency medical personnel working at the Regency Furniture Stadium requested a helicopter for a child who fell and was unconscious.

Additional fire and rescue personnel responded to the stadium to assist.

Medics were advised the 3-year-old female fell down multiple steps and was reportedly unconscious for several minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the child to an area Children’s Center.