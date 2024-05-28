One Flown Out After Single Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at approximately 6:13 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27790 Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Mechanicsville VRS ambulance 299C called the collision in and reported two occupants with one trapped.

A helicopter was requested for a 57-year-old female. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and landed nearby.

12 personnel from Mechanicsville and Hughesville VFD’s responded and extricated the patient in under 25 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital. The adult female was flown by Trooper 2 to an area trauma center.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

